Flint daycare operators charged with selling cocaine

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The Brief Two operators of a licensed daycare on the south side of Flint have been charged with drug crimes. LaToya Brown and Tatiana Jones were arraigned on charges related to cocaine after a GHOST investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. There were no children at the daycare.



Two women at a Flint business licensed to be a daycare are charged with selling cocaine out of the location, the Genesee County sheriff said.

The backstory:

LaToya Brown and Tatiana Jones were arraigned on multiple charges after an undercover GHOST operation in which a controlled purchase was made - leading to the arrest.

Three ounces of cocaine were retrieved as well as two guns from home which was licensed to operate as Fun n Some Daycare.

"No kids were there," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. "That's why we do what we do. Suffice it to say, no kids were even at risk because GHOST was proactive in doing it."

The daycare was operating out of a house on Flint's southside that had been licensed.

Brown, 34, was charged with delivery and manufacturing of cocaine and Jones with manufacturing cocaine. Both are 20 year felonies.

Brown and Jones are also facing gun charges, while Brown has a felon in possession and is charged as a two-time habitual offender.

"We're going to keep being proactive," Swanson said. "Not only fighting against human trafficking but also narcotics enforcement - there is a direct connect."