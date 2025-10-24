Flint man accused of robbing Troy bank

article

The Brief A Flint man is accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Troy. Flock cameras were used to track him down. Records show that he is currently on probation.



A Flint man allegedly robbed a Troy bank on Tuesday.

Jaquan Coreyonteliace Burks-Burnett, 32, who was masked and wearing gloves, allegedly went into the Fifth Third Bank on Big Beaver and demanded money from two tellers. It is unclear if he got any money. Witnesses then saw him walk to his vehicle, which was parked at Somerset Mall.

The vehicle did not have a license plate, but Flock cameras were able to identify the vehicle, and Burks-Burnett was located.

Burks-Burnett was charged with bank robbery and given a $500,000 cash bond.

Dig deeper:

According to state records, Burks-Burnett is currently on probation for retail fraud.

He also has previous convictions for robbery and firearm possession.

What's next:

Burks-Burnett is due back in court Nov. 6 for a probable cause conference, and again Nov. 13 for a preliminary examination.