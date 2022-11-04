Flint man pleads guilty to violent carjackings of women at gas stations

A Flint man pleaded guilty Thursday to violently carjacking two women at gas stations.

Darian Welch, 20, carjacked the victims on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc, and Sept.12, 2021, in Flint Township. Both crimes happened after midnight.

In the first carjacking, authorities say Welch approached the victim as she was pumping gas into her car, pulled out a loaded gun, pressed the muzzle against her temple, and demanded her keys. He took the keys and drove off in the car.

In the second carjacking, Welch approached the victim as she was about to leave the gas station in her car. He asked her for a ride to a nearby apartment complex.

The victim agreed to drop him off there. After the victim parked at the complex, Welch punched her in the face several times, yanked her out of the driver’s seat, threw her on the ground, and kicked her repeatedly.

Authorities said she suffered facial fractures and spent several days in the hospital recovering.

After the assault, Welch drove off in the car. About an hour after the carjacking, Welch led the police on a high-speed chase, lost control of the car, and slammed into a utility pole, knocking down power lines.

"Citizens deserve to feel safe as they travel in their own communities," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "My office will zealously prosecute those who use guns to terrorize people just trying to live their lives."

Welch faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison on the charge of brandishing a firearm while committing a carjacking. For the charge of carjacking that resulted in serious bodily injury, Welch faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.