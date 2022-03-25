Flint man shot to death while sitting in vehicle stopped at intersection

A Flint man was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection Thursday.

Police said Lequavis Marguan Williams, 31, was sitting in the passenger seat at Avenue A and East Baker Street in Flint when someone shot him around 6:35 p.m.

Williams was taken to a hospital, where he died. No one else was hurt.

Police said the suspects fled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6900 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.