Flint rapper accused of hiring man to kill Sterling Heights woman faces charges after failed murder

A rapper from Flint is facing charges after authorities say he hired a killer in a failed murder-for-hire plot.

Clifton E. Terry III. a.k.a. "Cliff Mac," is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims, 25, to kill a Sterling Heights woman in 2020.

According to the Department of Justice, Terry, 31, offered Sims $10,000 to travel from Grand Rapids to Flint for the murder. Sims arrived in Flint on Nov. 27, 2020.

Early the next day, authorities say he drove to the intended target's home, where he allegedly waited for her to go to work, blocked her car, and then shot at her.

"Seven to eight rounds right into the side of the car, and it’s a miracle the person did not die," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. "(She) sustained some injuries. She survived."

After the shooting, Sims drove to a nearby apartment complex where he abandoned his vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Terry picked Sims up from the apartment complex. Terry later agreed to pay Sims $2,500 for the failed hit. Authorities previously said that Sims received $300 from Terry.

Terry is charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The DOJ said Terry is also charged with first degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County Circuit Court for his alleged role in the August 17, 2021, killing of Devaroe Davis.

Sims is serving a life sentence after shooting and killing a 65-year-old woman in Kent County.