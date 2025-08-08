Flock cameras lead to arrest of teens for 14-year-old's shooting death in Taylor

The Brief Fourteeen-year-old Trey Kimber was shot and killed late last month. Three 15-year-old suspects are now in custody for the deadly shooting. Taylor police used nearby store cameras and Flock traffic cameras to help track down the suspects.



A homemade memorial now marks the spot where the victim, 14-year-old Trey Kimber, was shot and killed off Pardee and Eureka.

The backstory:

"Just a case of a tragic senseless loss of life," said Det. Lt. Frank Canning, Taylor Police Department. "Early on, we just had a sole male who had succumbed to a gunshot wound. really it was a who-done-it in the early moments of the incident."

Three 15-year-old boys are now in custody for the July 19th shooting of Kimber in Taylor, with police work and new camera technology being credited.

"(Officers) spent hours going store-to-store, reviewing surveillance footage," Canning said. "Until we were able to put together a timeline piece together footage from different businesses to show what happened."

Canning said investigators used the Flock safety camera system which takes pictures of cars and license plates.

"It is kind of a newer tool to law-enforcement, we were able to identify one of these young men - he was picked up in a silver Lincoln," he said.

Police figured out who the car belonged to and who was driving it at the time. That was when all the pieces of the puzzle really started to come together.

On Thursday, August 7th — less than three weeks after the crime, the arrests were made.

"With the assistance of United States Border Patrol, Michigan State Police, Downriver SWAT Team, we had identified the three individuals and we conducted search warrants at all of their residences," Canning said.

The suspects — all 15-year-old males from Wayne County were arrested. A weapon was recovered - but as far as the motive goes, the investigation is ongoing.

"It’s really unknown. It appears through our investigation that all these young men have some sort of neighborhood gang affiliation," Canning said. "This could have been just a random beef.

"We really don’t know at this point what caused this incident to occur."