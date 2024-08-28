Sections of M-39, I-75 in Wayne County reopened after flooding

article

Update: By 8:40 p.m. both sections of freeways were back open

Flooding has closed northbound M-39 at I-94 in Allen Park, and parts of northbound I-75 at Dix Highway, near exit 40, in Lincoln Park on Wednesday night, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

All lanes are blocked on NB M-39 at I-94, MDOT-Metro Detroit posted on X. The left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right shoulder of NB I-75 at Dix are blocked due to the flooding.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

