Florida man charged in connection with kidnapping outside Macomb County gym

A Florida man is facing numerous charges stemming from the kidnapping and torturing of a man in Shelby Township.

Angel Pantoja, 22, of Tampa, Fla., and five other suspects are accused of kidnapping a man outside of Lifetime Fitness on Oct. 23, 2023. The suspects carjacked the victim, tied him up, and tortured him before driving him to his own home in Sterling Heights, police said.

When police arrived at the home, Pantoja and others fled.

He's now charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit a carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, torture, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment, and conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion.

Another man, Angel Andujar-Ruiz, also from Tampa, Fla., was previously charged in connection with the crime.