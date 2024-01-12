Expand / Collapse search

Florida man charged in connection with kidnapping outside Macomb County gym

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Angel Pantoja (Macomb County Jail)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Florida man is facing numerous charges stemming from the kidnapping and torturing of a man in Shelby Township.

Angel Pantoja, 22, of Tampa, Fla., and five other suspects are accused of kidnapping a man outside of Lifetime Fitness on Oct. 23, 2023. The suspects carjacked the victim, tied him up, and tortured him before driving him to his own home in Sterling Heights, police said.

When police arrived at the home, Pantoja and others fled. 

Related

Shelby Township victim was tortured, tied up in own vehicle by Florida man - prosecutor says
article

Shelby Township victim was tortured, tied up in own vehicle by Florida man - prosecutor says

A Florida man is charged with 12 crimes including torture and kidnapping of a man in Macomb County on Monday after authorities said he carjacked the man outside of a Shelby Twp gym and tied him up inside of his own vehicle.

He's now charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit a carjacking, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, torture, unlawful imprisonment, conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment, and conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion.

Another man, Angel Andujar-Ruiz, also from Tampa, Fla., was previously charged in connection with the crime. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live