Shelby Township victim was tortured, tied up in own vehicle by Florida man - prosecutor says

Crime and Public Safety
Angel Andujar-Ruiz is facing 12 charges for the kidnapping and torture of a Macomb County man on Monday.

SHELBY TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Florida man with twelve felony counts for the kidnapping and torture of a man from Shelby Township on Monday.

Angel Andujar-Ruiz, from Tampa, Fla., was arraigned on 12 counts in connection to the kidnapping of a man outside of Lifetime Fitness and authorities said he carjacked him, tied him up, and tortured him before driving to the victim's own home.

According to authorities, Andujar-Ruiz and three other suspects carjacked the victim at gunpoint Monday night outside of them. They then tied him up inside the backseat of his GMC pickup truck and tortured him while driving to his home in Sterling Heights.

Once there, they went inside and police arrived shortly after. Police said the other suspects ran from the home while Andujar-Ruiz led a wild chase through the neighborhood with the victim still tied up in the truck before crashing into another car and then running away.

Andujar-Ruiz was taken into custody nearby and is now facing twelve charges:

  • Carjacking (life felony)
  • Conspiracy Carjacking (life felony)
  • Armed Robbery (life felony)
  • Conspiracy Armed Robbery (life felony)
  • Torture (life felony)
  • Home Invasion in the First Degree (20 year felony)
  • Conspiracy Home Invasion in the First Degree (20 year felony)
  • Unlawful Imprisonment (15 year felony)
  • Conspiracy Unlawful Imprisonment (15 year felony)
  • Three counts of Felony Firearm (two year mandatory felony)

Andujar-Ruiz was arraigned on Tuesday in Macomb County and is due back in court for a hearing on Nov. 13.

"I extend my gratitude to the Shelby Township and Sterling Heights Police Departments for their tireless and thorough investigations into this deeply disturbing incident.  The severity of this crime cannot be understated, and it is imperative that we work together to ensure justice prevails," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

