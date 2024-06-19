Florida man killed in Monroe County motorcycle crash

A Florida man died after he was hit by an SUV while riding his motorcycle Tuesday evening in Monroe County.

According to the county sheriff's office, Troy S. Wheatcraft, 59, of Port Charlotte, Fla., was riding his Harley-Davidson in the right lane of northbound Telegraph Road near Mall Road in Frenchtown Township at 6:04 p.m. As he entered the intersection, he was hit by a Chevrolet Trax that was turning left into the Walmart parking lot from southbound Telegraph. The impact caused the Trax to roll over.

Wheatcraft, who was not wearing a helmet, was knocked off his motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old Dundee woman driving the Trax and her passenger, a 48-year-old Newport woman, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7541.