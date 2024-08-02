Florida man pleads guilty in stealing money from apartments, mobile home parks in 4 Michigan counties

A 55-year-old Florida man pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise in Midland County on Friday according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Juan Miguel Rodriguez-Venegas stole money orders and cash out of drop boxes at apartment complexes and mobile home parks, investigtors said.

Rodriguez-Venegas targeted drop boxes in Bay, Midland, Oakland and Saginaw counties in stealing money orders and cash in 2019 and 2022. As part of the deal, he will pay $36,235 in restitution.

He was charged with one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, six counts of Larceny in a Building, and one count of Possession of Burglars’ Tools.

"Hardworking Michiganders deserve peace of mind knowing their rent payments are safe," Nessel said. "I am grateful for our partnership with Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks, whose office initially filed these charges, and the efforts of all involved to make possible this conviction and restitution to the victims of these thefts."

The Midland County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges jointly with the Department of Attorney General against Rodriguez-Venegas in March.

Rodriguez-Venegas will be sentenced on September 26th in front of Judge Stephen P. Carras in the 42nd Circuit Court in Midland County.

