Florida man wanted for robbery, false imprisonment, caught in Shelby Township

The Brief The Pasco County Sheriff's Office contacted Shelby Township police for help with a suspect. The man was wanted for armed robbery and false imprisonment - and had Michigan family connections. Using FLOCK cameras, Shelby police found and arrested him.



A wanted suspect from Florida was tracked down in Shelby Township and arrested last week.

The backstory:

The man was arrested on Nov. 24, while wanted for armed robbery and false imprisonment by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the suspect had robbed a gambling establishment, tied up and assaulted an employee, and fled the area in a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Pasco County detectives advised that the suspect had family connections in Shelby Township and suspected that he was traveling to Michigan.

A Shelby Township detective conducted surveillance at the suspect’s family residence to no avail until utilizing the FLOCK camera system, investigators determined that the suspect’s vehicle had been captured multiple times in the area within the past hour.

At approximately 2:13 p.m., FLOCK cameras alerted that the suspect vehicle was near 23 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Shelby Township detectives, with assistance from patrol officers, quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.



The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was notified he was in custody.

"This case is a clear example of how teamwork and the use of the FLOCK system were able to keep our community safe," said Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide in a release. "Thanks to the swift coordination between our Special Investigation Unit, patrol officers, and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, we were able to apprehend a dangerous suspect without incident.

"I’m proud of the professionalism shown by our officers and grateful for the tools that allow us to protect Shelby Township residents every day."