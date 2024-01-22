Foodie February: Dine out in Downtown Rochester for chance to win prizes
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dine out at Downtown Rochester restaurants next month, and you could win prizes.
During Foodie February, save your receipts from eating out for the chance at winning weekly prizes and the grand prize of a $100, $250, or a $500 Downtown Rochester dining package.
Receipts can be brought to the Downtown Collaboration Studio at 431 S. Main St. between Feb. 1-29. You can also text in your receipts for entries as well by texting FOODIE to 866-603-4005.
Each receipt will receive one entry, eligible for both the weekly and grand prize drawings. The grand prize winners will be announced on March 1.
"We are thrilled to bring back Foodie February. This promotion celebrates the vibrant culinary scene in Downtown Rochester," said Jenna O'Dell, the events coordinator of the Rochester DDA. "Foodie February allows our community to enjoy delicious food, create memorable experiences, support our restaurants and get rewarded in the process – it’s a win-win!"
Participating restaurants:
- 423 Bar Grill & Rooftop
- The Backdoor Taco & Tequila
- BakeHouse 46
- Bangkok Cuisine
- BAUS Bar
- Bean and Leaf Café
- Bitter Tom’s Tasting Room
- Bologna Via Cucina
- Café 3:16
- The Cheese Lady
- Chicken Shack
- Chomp Deli
- Dessert Oasis
- Dino’s Cookie Dough Bar
- D’Marco’s Italian Restaurant
- Domino’s Pizza
- Downtown Café
- The Flavor Lab Catering Co.
- Georgio’s Pizza & Pasta
- Give Thanks Bakery
- Grant’s Pizza House
- The Hemmingway Room
- Hibachi House Bar & Grill
- Holy Cannoli’s
- The Home Bakery
- Hungry Howie’s
- Knapp’s Donut Shop
- Kruse & Muer on Main
- Kruse’s Paint Creek Tavern
- Lettuce
- Lipuma’s Coney Island
- Main Street Billiards
- Main Street Deli
- The Meeting House
- O’Connor’s Public House
- Park 600
- Paul’s on Main
- Penn Station East Coast Subs
- Pure Green
- Recipes
- Red Knapp’s Dairy Bar
- Rochester Bistro
- Rochester Brunch House
- Rochester Chop House & Kabin Krusers
- Rochester Corner Bar
- Rochester Mills Beer Co.
- Sanders
- Saint 1881
- Side Dish
- Silver Spoon Ristorante
- The Spice & Tea Exchange
- Sumo Sushi
- Tonia’s Victorian Rose
- Too Ra Loo