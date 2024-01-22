Foodie February: Dine out in Downtown Rochester for chance to win prizes

article

Dine out at Downtown Rochester restaurants next month, and you could win prizes.

During Foodie February, save your receipts from eating out for the chance at winning weekly prizes and the grand prize of a $100, $250, or a $500 Downtown Rochester dining package.

Receipts can be brought to the Downtown Collaboration Studio at 431 S. Main St. between Feb. 1-29. You can also text in your receipts for entries as well by texting FOODIE to 866-603-4005.

Each receipt will receive one entry, eligible for both the weekly and grand prize drawings. The grand prize winners will be announced on March 1.

"We are thrilled to bring back Foodie February. This promotion celebrates the vibrant culinary scene in Downtown Rochester," said Jenna O'Dell, the events coordinator of the Rochester DDA. "Foodie February allows our community to enjoy delicious food, create memorable experiences, support our restaurants and get rewarded in the process – it’s a win-win!"

Participating restaurants: