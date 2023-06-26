Expand / Collapse search

Ford Fireworks 2023: Rain in Detroit weather forecast during big show

By Amber Ainsworth
Fireworks during the Ford Motors show in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Ford Fireworks returned for in-person viewing after being held with no crowd during the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. Photographer: Emily Elc

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Rain Monday is expected to continue into the evening when the 2023 Ford Fireworks are scheduled in Detroit.

Is there a Ford Fireworks rain date?

No, the show is expected to go on.

"We are good to go with the Ford Fireworks and beyond excited to put on the best show in America right here in our city," said Tony Michaels, the president and CEO of The Parade Company.

Michaels' statement comes about 11 hours ahead of the show – the fireworks are slated to start around 10 p.m. Monday

Severe weather canceled the Livonia Spree fireworks on Sunday and forced the festival to close early.

Monday's forecast includes rain and possibly some thunderstorms, though they aren't expected to be severe.

Weather forecast

More Rain Monday

The same system that brought severe weather Sunday is still with us bringing widespread rain this morning, the potential for heavier rain by evening. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

More Ford Fireworks info

Some areas are closed during the fireworks, while roads will close ahead of the show.

Find out more about parking, viewing areas, closures, and more here.