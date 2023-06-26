Ford Fireworks 2023: Rain in Detroit weather forecast during big show

article

Rain Monday is expected to continue into the evening when the 2023 Ford Fireworks are scheduled in Detroit.

Is there a Ford Fireworks rain date?

No, the show is expected to go on.

"We are good to go with the Ford Fireworks and beyond excited to put on the best show in America right here in our city," said Tony Michaels, the president and CEO of The Parade Company.

Michaels' statement comes about 11 hours ahead of the show – the fireworks are slated to start around 10 p.m. Monday

Severe weather canceled the Livonia Spree fireworks on Sunday and forced the festival to close early.

Monday's forecast includes rain and possibly some thunderstorms, though they aren't expected to be severe.

Weather forecast

More Ford Fireworks info

Some areas are closed during the fireworks, while roads will close ahead of the show.

Find out more about parking, viewing areas, closures, and more here.