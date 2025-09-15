Ford moving world headquarters to new area of Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ford Motor Co.'s world headquarters is moving, but not very far.
The automaker announced Monday that it will be relocating from 1 American Dr. in Dearborn, a building referred to as the "Glass House," to a new building about three miles away, at Village and Oakwood, also in Dearborn. Ford has called the Glass House home for nearly 70 years.
The 2.1-million-square-foot Henry Ford II World Center occupies the site of Ford's 1953 Product Development Center. It will include six design studios, a 160,000-square-foot food hall accessible to all Ford employees, wellness rooms, mothers’ spaces, and more than 300 tech-enabled meeting rooms.
It will have room for up to 4,000 employees, and will be located within a 15-minute walk of 14,000 Ford employees.
In a letter to employees, Bill Ford and Jim Farley called it "a pivotal moment."
What's next:
Construction is expected to continue until 2027, though the building will officially open in November. Ford said the building is already being used by hundreds of employees.
The Source: This information is from Ford and the Associated Press.