Ford moving world headquarters to new area of Dearborn

The Brief Ford Motor Co. is moving into a new headquarters. The new HQ will be in Dearborn, about three miles from its existing location.



Ford Motor Co.'s world headquarters is moving, but not very far.

The automaker announced Monday that it will be relocating from 1 American Dr. in Dearborn, a building referred to as the "Glass House," to a new building about three miles away, at Village and Oakwood, also in Dearborn. Ford has called the Glass House home for nearly 70 years.

Dig deeper:

The 2.1-million-square-foot Henry Ford II World Center occupies the site of Ford's 1953 Product Development Center. It will include six design studios, a 160,000-square-foot food hall accessible to all Ford employees, wellness rooms, mothers’ spaces, and more than 300 tech-enabled meeting rooms.

It will have room for up to 4,000 employees, and will be located within a 15-minute walk of 14,000 Ford employees.

In a letter to employees, Bill Ford and Jim Farley called it "a pivotal moment."

What's next:

Construction is expected to continue until 2027, though the building will officially open in November. Ford said the building is already being used by hundreds of employees.