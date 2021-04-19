Ford now offering onsite vaccines to employees

Employees at Ford Motor Co. manufacturing plants can now get a vaccine through their job.

Last year, Ford retrofitted its plants to build personal protective equipment for health care workers.

An on-site vaccination program with the pharmacy company Rite Aid will deliver shots to workers at plants in three states, including Michigan.

The Moderna vaccine will be available to employees at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant, the Dearborn Truck Plant, the Van Dyke Transmission Plant, and the Rawsonville Components Assembly Plant.

The program is meant to help bridge access for those that have struggled to obtain an appointment. Currently, every adult in Michigan and teens 16 years and older are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

"It has been a stressful experience finding a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the area," said Jeri Feeman-Veldhoff, quality inspector at Michigan Assembly Plant. "Now that stress has been lifted with Ford offering on-site appointments for its employees. I can't wait to get my first shot."

Vaccines are also going to be available in plants in Missouri and Ohio.

Advertisement

Ford has been among several major U.S. companies that have contributed to the country's battle against the coronavirus. Last year, it along with General Motors retrofitted its plants to build personal protective equipment for health care workers.

"The on-site vaccination program is another step in Ford's ongoing efforts to help employees finish strong in the battle against COVID-19," read a release from the company Monday.

The company says it is setting up a "digital scheduling system" for employees to sign up for an appointment. Employees will also be automatically scheduled for a second dose after they receive their first dose.

Employees who work in manufacturing settings have been eligible to get the vaccine for longer than other adults in the state.

However, even as Michigan has ramped up its vaccines, which now cover about 30% of the state, there are still concerns about hesitancy toward the vaccine.