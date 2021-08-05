Ford offers buyouts to 1,000 salaried employees in select skill teams

Ford Motor Company confirmed to FOX 2 that it is offering volunteer buyouts to roughly 1,000 salaried employees in the United States as it seeks to line up skills and staffing.

A spokesperson for Dearborn-based automaker told FOX 2 that it will offer a "voluntary separation" to eligible employees in the United States in select skill teams. Ford did not say which departments were offered the buyouts.

"This action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations and deliver the Ford+ plan," the company said in a statement.

The Ford spokesperson said the company has been reshaping the workforce to match "critical skills and positions needed to continue to transform our business. "

Additionally, the spokesperson said the adjustments are part of a multiyear process to turn around automotive operations

Ford hopes that the voluntary buyouts will reduce positions by 1,000 in the U.S.