Ford recall affects 1 million trucks that are missing something

Ford has issued a recall affecting 979,797 trucks due to an omission in their owner's manuals.

The manuals shipped with some 2018-2023 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs with third-row seating and 2019-2023 regular cab F-Series Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 SuperCab trucks with three-passenger front bench seats do not "include instructions for adjusting or removing certain head restraints," as required by federal regulations.

The recall covers 37 configurations/model year vehicles sold during the period.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall report, Ford's Critical Concern Review Group was informed of the missing information on May 11 and determined it was due to "human error."

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

An addendum to the manual will be mailed to owners of the affected trucks along with "instructions to place the provided addendums in the glovebox with the other owner’s information guides."

Ford will begin notifying its dealers and owners on June 26 and from July 10-24, respectively.

Concerned owners can also contact a dealer or Ford's hotline at 1-866-436-7332 to find out if their vehicles are included on the list.

