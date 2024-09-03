Ford recalls nearly 100K SUVs & trucks over 'catastrophic' problem- F-150, Broncos, and Explorers included

The Brief Ford is recalling over 90,000 SUVs and pickup trucks The vehicles all have a faulty intake valve that could crack and break Ford calls the problem could lead to ‘catastrophic engine damage’



Some of Ford's most popular trucks and SUVs are part of another recall from the Dearborn-based automaker as there are potentially serious engine problems lingering under the hood.

The Michigan-based automaker said in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report that roughly 90,700 trucks and SUVs need to be recalled and repaired because the vehicles "may contain intake valves that have a propensity to crack and break."

All the 90,700 recalled SUVs and pickup trucks feature a 2.7-liter or 3-liter Nano EcoBoost Engine, according to the recall report.

The recall includes Ford Broncos, Ford Explorer, Ford F-150, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Nautilus.

Ford Bronco

Ford Edge

Ford Explorer

Ford F-150

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Nautilus

Ford notified NHTSA of the recall on Aug. 23 because of what the company says could be a ‘catastrophic’ problem.

What's wrong with the Frod trucks and SUVs recalled?

"An engine intake valve that fails may lead to catastrophic engine damage resulting in a loss of motive power," Ford said in the recall report. "A loss of motive power can increase the risk of a crash."

The problem with the engine intake valve is most likely to appear early in the vehicle's life if the component is susceptible to cracking, Ford told FOX Business.

The issue has not caused any accidents or injuries to date, according to documents Ford filed with the NHTSA.

"Our goal is to prevent quality issues from happening in the first place," Ford said in a statement to FOX Business. "When they do occur, our focus is on responding quickly with a recall or service action to prevent our customers from experiencing issues with the least inconvenience possible. We are proud that our launch quality has reached best-in-class levels, and our long-term quality is showing improvement."

How is Ford fixing the problem?

Ford dealers will install a new engine on recalled vehicles that do not pass an engine cycle test for free. When getting their vehicles fixed, impacted customers will have access to Ford's pick-up, delivery and rental services, according to the company.

Owners will be notified by mail in early October.

"Owners who have paid to have these repairs completed at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement, in accordance with the recall reimbursement plan on file with the NHTSA," Ford said.

Meanwhile, notification of dealers is slated for the end of this month.