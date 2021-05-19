Ford revealing electric F-150 Lightning on Wednesday night in Dearborn

Ford will reveal its newest electric vehicle, the F-150 Lightning, Wednesday night in Dearborn.

The automaker will share the new pickup truck at 9:30 p.m. at Ford World Headquarters.

The Lightning has been described as Ford's smartest and most innovative truck yet. The company says the truck even has the ability to power a home when the electricity is out.

Production of the truck is expected to begin next spring at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

President Joe Biden toured the center Tuesday, where he got to see and test drive the Lightning. He also spoke about the future of the auto industry, saying it is electric.

He also made it clear that batteries made in other countries will face a fight from union workers who will make them here.

"They think they’re going to win, but I got news for them – they will not win this race. We can’t let them come up. We have to move fast, and that’s what you’re doing here," Biden said.

Biden has been pushing for a more electrified fleet of American cars since getting into office. His trillion-dollar infrastructure plan also included a large investment in electric vehicle charging stations and manufacturing.