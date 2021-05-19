How to watch the reveal of the Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford Motor Company's electric version of its best-selling pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, will be unveiled Wednesday night.

The automaker will reveal the truck during a 9:30 p.m. live-streamed event at Ford World Headquarters.

Watch the reveal above.

The electric F-150 has been described as Ford's smartest and most innovative truck.

President Joe Biden had a sneak peek of the truck Tuesday when he visited the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, where production will begin on the Lightning next spring.

The president discussed how the future of the industry is electric.

Biden has been pushing for a more electrified fleet of American cars since getting into office. His trillion-dollar infrastructure plan also included a large investment in electric vehicle charging stations and manufacturing.