Ford unveils new Mustang Dark Horse at Michigan Central Station amid return to F1

The Brief Ford Racing made history ahead of its return to Formula 1 with the reveal at the Michigan Central Station. A centerpiece of the night was the automaker showing off the updated Mustang Dark Horse lineup for this year



Ford Motor Company threw a huge party at Michigan Central Station on Thursday, kicking off a pivotal return to racing.

Big picture view:

Ford Racing made history ahead of its return to Formula 1, with big reveal after big reveal at, appropriately enough, the house that Ford rebuilt: Michigan Central Station.

A centerpiece of the night was the automaker showing off the updated Mustang Dark Horse lineup for this year, including the all-new supercharged edition. It’s considered the spiritual successor to the iconic Shelby GT500.

Also key to the evening was Ford’s return to Formula 1 with the kickoff of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains partnership, something announced a few years ago but finally taking shape in the 2026 racing season.

Dig deeper:

Ford is getting back into the F1 game after a 22-year absence, having left when the company sold the Jaguar Racing team.

We spoke with members of the Ford Racing team, both young and young at heart, who say this night means everything.

"I work on the production side of Ford Racing, so we do the Raptors and we do the vehicles announced today, the Dark Horse SC," said Carl Widmann with Ford Racing production. "When you drive the vehicle on the track, it just responds just like you’d expect, so you can place it in a corner, hit the brakes — it’s just a dream."

Several Ford Racing drivers were on hand earlier in the night, along with key sponsors and partners from across the sport.