Ford's tentative agreement to avoid Unifor strike includes 10% wage increase in first year

Unifor shared the details of a tentative agreement with Ford Motor Co. that averted a strike in Canada.

The tentative deal reached Tuesday includes a 10% wage increase in the first year, with a 2% wage increase in the second year, and a 3% the third.

This deal also includes the reactivation of quarterly cost of living allowances that have been frozen since 2008, a quicker wage progression for new hires, and more

See the full tentative agreement below.

Unifor, a union that represents about 5,600 Ford workers who make engines for Mustangs and F-150s, and Ford did not reach a deal by Monday's 11:59 p.m. deadline. However, workers did not immediately strike, as the union extended the deadline for 24 hours. A deal was reached during that period.

Like workers in the U.S., Canadian autoworkers have been fighting for better pay, benefits, and job security as automakers shift to electronic vehicles.

