Former Detroit cop accused of threatening ex-wife and stepchildren, vandalizing stepdaughters' vehicles

The Brief A former Detroit police officer allegedly threatened his ex-wife and stepchildren. He is also accused of vandalizing his stepdaughters' vehicles by spray-painting on them.



A former Detroit police officer is now looking at criminal charges himself after authorities allege he threatened his ex-wife and stepchildren.

Rick Allen Fields, of Roseville, 54, is charged with four counts of malicious use of a telecommunication service and two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $200.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Fields allegedly sent threats to his ex-wife and stepchildren via email, phone, and texts last month.

He's also accused of spray-painting his stepdaughters' vehicles.

"No one is above the law, including those who once swore to uphold it," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "My office is committed to holding offenders accountable and ensuring victims receive the protection and justice they deserve."

Fields was given a $25,000 personal bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims or their homes. He also cannot possess firearms while out on bond.