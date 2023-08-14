Former Detroit police commissioner cited for lewd act with sex worker to be arraigned Monday

The police commissioner who resigned from his post on the Detroit board after he was caught with a sex worker during a law enforcement operation will be arraigned Monday.

Bryan Ferguson is expected to appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. in the 36th District Court.

Ferguson was cited for a lewd act after he was found in a state of undress in his vehicle by patrolling Wayne County Sheriff's deputies. He was given a ticket for indecent and obscene conduct for being caught in the middle of a sex act police said.

Ferguson stepped down from the Board of Police Commissioners days later, saying it was in the best interest of his family and the 11-member body. He represented the first district.

He originally called the incident a misunderstanding.