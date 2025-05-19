Former Highland Park teacher charged with sex crimes against student

The Brief A former teacher at George Washington Carver Academy is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a child. The alleged crimes happened when the student was between the ages of 10 and 12. Vincent Weaver is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure.



A former teacher at a Highland Park school is facing charges after he allegedly groomed a student for several years and engaged in sex acts with the victims.

Vincent Weaver (Highland Park Police)

The backstory:

Vincent Weaver, 29, was teaching at George Washington Carver Academy when he allegedly groomed a child between the ages of 10 and 12, and sexually assaulted the child while on school grounds, according to Highland Park police.

Weaver was a fine arts teacher and dance team coach from August 2023 until this month, when he was fired.

He was arrested Friday at an offsite school event. According to police, Weaver was wearing a disguise, but school security helped identify him.

What's next:

He is expected to be arraigned this afternoon on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and indecent exposure.