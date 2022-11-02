Former Holly High School teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct after victim comes forward years later

A teacher who resigned from Holly High School last year is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student he taught a decade before.

Brian Charles Pearson, 44, was arraigned Friday on four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student. He was given a $5,000 personal bond.

The Holly Area Schools district and police were contacted by a former student in May 2022 about the alleged sexual abuse that happened between 2012 and 2014. The victim told police that Pearson recommended to the student that he tutor her to improve her work, and provided her with his cell phone number.

The victim reported that after a few months, the texts and conversations from the teacher became sexual in nature. The teacher then initiated a physical sexual relationship, police said.

The district conducted an investigation, submitted its findings to police and the Michigan Department of Education, including the State Superintendent, and requested that the state revoke Pearson’s teaching certification.

Pearson resigned during the initial stages of the investigation.

Read Next: Man threatens to mail girl feces, $700 worth of pizza if she doesn't send him nude photos

The school district said its investigation found no other potential victims.

"Educators in Michigan take an oath and commit to a set of educational ethics, including an obligation to treat students with dignity and respect, including their health, safety and well-being. I want our families to know this unfortunate incident does not reflect the values of our school community or our dedicated staff who conduct themselves ethically, responsibly and in accordance with their oath and school policies," Holly Superintendent Scott Roper said in a letter to parents.