Former Lions quarterback Greg Landry dies at 77

article

Former Detroit Lions great Greg Landry has died, according to the team's social media accounts.

Landry played for the Lions from 1968 to 1978. He was the last Pro Bowl quarterback for the Lions until Matthew Stafford snapped the dry spell with his 2015 appearance.

Landry went into coaching and eventually returned to the Lions as a quarterbacks coach in the 1995-96 season. That year the Lions led the NFL in offense with then-QB Scott Mitchell setting team records for the franchise under Landry's leadership.

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Greg Landry #11 of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game at Tiger Stadium November 26, 1970 in Detroit, Michigan. Landry played for the Lions from 1968-78. Expand

He was the Comeback Player of the Year in 1976 while making First Team All-Pro in 1971 along with his lone Pro Bowl that season.

In his career he retired with 16,052 passing yards and 98 touchdowns and 103 interceptions.

Green Bay, WI - 1971: Lions quarterback Greg Landry, Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, NFL gameplay, Lambeau Field. (Photo by Arthur Shay /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Landry was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.