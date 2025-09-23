Former Lions running back Rudi Johnson dies at 45

article

A former Detroit Lions running back has died by suicide, according to published reports.

Rudi Johnson would have turned 46 next week. TMZ is reporting that Johnson died by his own hand in Florida just after midnight Tuesday.

Johnson, a star at Auburn, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Although he played most of his career for the Bengals, in 2008 he was signed as a free agent by the Lions which would be final year of his career.

In 2008 Johnson was limited by injuries, playing 14 games and starting only four. He finished with 237 rushing yards and 88 receiving with two touchdowns.

Published reports cited mental health issues caused by CTE from concussions sustained during his career.

In his career he finished with 5,979 yards with 49 rushing touchdowns. He shined for the Bengals between 2004-2006, where he averaged 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns a season.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Help is also available at 988lifeline.org.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.