Former Michigan foster care worker accused of sexually assaulting adult client

A former foster care worker with the State of Michigan is facing charges after authorities allege he sexually assaulted a client.

Ladd Perreault, 53 of Midland, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with one of his female adult clients while he was working for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The victim reported the incident in late February, authorities said.

Perreault was suspended while MDHHS was investigating and then resigned from his position effective May 3.

He was arrested May 6, and charged with n five counts of criminal sexual conduct. He remains in the Midland County Jail, police said.