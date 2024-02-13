Former Michigan narcotics officer sentenced for meth possession

A former narcotics officer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula will spend time in jail for possessing meth.

Scott Monette, 55, of Chassel Township, was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail and 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to a meth possession charge.

Monette was a police officer in Houghon and served on the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). His position with UPSET ceased before the meth allegations were made in July 2021.

During the investigation, which started after a tip was received that the officer was using methamphetamine, meth and meth pipes were found at Monette's home. Authorities said the pipes had his DNA on them.

Monette resigned from the Houghton Police Department and agreed not to renew his MCOLES certification.

"Crimes committed by police officers harm not only the communities they swore to protect and serve, but also trust in law enforcement everywhere," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Our chief goal in this prosecution was to ensure Monette’s law enforcement career was over, and with this plea and sentence we were able to secure that, for not only the people of Houghton but the entire State as well."