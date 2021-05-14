Former Michigan priest pleads guilty in another sex abuse case

A former priest from Michigan's Upper Peninsula pleaded guilty in a remaining sex abuse case against him Friday.

Gary Jacobs, 75, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dickinson County. Last month he pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County.

The plea deal spans both counties.

Jacobs will concurrently serve 8-15 years on each of the five counts.

He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Jacobs will have lifetime electronic monitoring when released, his victims can speak at his sentencing if they want to, and he must undergo sex offender counseling.

"I am proud of the work done by our clergy abuse team to reach this plea agreement," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "None of this would be possible without the courageous victims who have been willing to share their stories in order to achieve justice."

Jacobs will be sentenced in Ontonagon County later this month and in Dickinson County in July.