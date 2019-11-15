Former president of Poland, Nobel Peace Prize winner talks fall of Berlin Wall 30 years later

It has been 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall dividing democratic West Germany from communist East Germany.

The fall of The Wall was the beginning of the end for the old Soviet Union and other allied Eastern European countries.



"I am very happy that we concluded and ended that era of deep divisions," Lech Walesa said. "And I am very happy that we stand the opportunity of building something better for the future."

The former President of Poland, Lech Walesa, is at Oakland University Friday reflecting on the anniversary. He is speaking at the university as a guest tonight.



"Although I belong to the past I would like to focus on constructing the future," he said. "So today I am taking part in this debate as to what this future should look like."

Walesa was an electrician who became a union organizer. He is a human rights activist. He became the president of Poland from 1990 to 1995.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner wore a T-shirt that translates to "Constitution Is Being Violated" in Polish block letters.

FOX 2 asked him what his thoughts on American politics are today.

"We need to do everything we can for the United States to regain its leadership position worldwide and every sphere of the world's life," Walesa said.

Walesa was quick to add this is true not only in the US but across the globe.

"Because the lack of leadership in the world puts us in a very dangerous situation," he said. "So this is my observation and at the same time an appeal."

