Former pro football player with history of CTE charged after armed standoff in Royal Oak

Jonathon McCall — the Royal Oak man who barricaded himself in his home with his wife and two children inside — has been charged.

McCall is facing one count of domestic spousal assault and one count of assault and battery in connection to the standoff in the area of N. Campbell Road and Whitcomb Monday night.

"Whoever he was telling get the hell out of the house, he said it twice, I turned the corner, and I thought 'I hope this doesn’t escalate,'" said one neighbor.

McCall held police at bay for several hours but ultimately, the situation was resolved peacefully.

In 2017 McCall was featured on FOX 2 in a story about his struggles with CTE — a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repeated blows to the head.

McCall played football for Central Michigan and then played in the Arena Football League for seven years, including a stint with the Detroit Fury.

"I was doing unsafe behaviors, like taking knives, cutting on my hand like this," he told Dave Spencer in 2017.

During Monday night’s standoff, police tried to talk to McCall — but they say he was having a mental health crisis and refused to come out of the home.

"It was pretty intense - cops were standing behind trees, cops behind cars, they were all over the place," said Hampson.

When police made their way into the home, McCall was wearing a bulletproof vest — he suffered minor injuries after police tasered him.

They also confiscated long guns that the suspect recently purchased. Officers were able to do so, because of the newly passed red flag law.

Judge Lisa Langton of the Oakland County Circuit Court Family Division, signed the emergency order.

"The crux of it is, is this individual an immediate risk of harm to themselves or others," she said. "And if the answer is yes, and everything else is complied with, then there is a possibility that the police will be able to save this individual, and last night, kids and mom in the house, too. Sad."

Meanwhile neighbors say they were aware of McCall’s CTE.

"One minute he’s super good guy and then he has issues you know," a neighbor said.

"I just feel so sorry because they’ve been through a lot of tough times," Hampson said.