Former Rep Peter Meijer drops out of race for US Senate

Peter Meijer has dropped out of the race for the US Senate, his campaign announced Friday.

Meijer, 36, is an Iraq war veteran and grandson of the Meijer supermarket chain family. The Republican previously served as a US Representative for the 3rd congressional district from 2021 to 2023.

"The hard reality is the fundamentals of the race have changed significantly since we launched this campaign," he said in a statement. "After prayerful consideration, today I withdrew my name from the primary ballot. Without a strong pathway to victory, continuing this campaign only increases the likelihood of a divisive primary that would distract from the essential goal - conservative victories in November."

The Grand Rapids Army vet has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump in the past and voted to impeach him in connection with the Jan. 6th unrest at the US Capitol - catching the wrath of his supporters.

Meijer was one of a crowded field of four other Republicans and three Democrats running in the primary to succeed the retiring Debbie Dingell.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., speaks during the press conference introducing the Republican Climate Caucus outside of the Capitol on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Expand

"Thank you to all our supporters," he said. "I am beyond grateful to each of you for believing in our campaign to advance the principles of economic freedom and effective governance."



