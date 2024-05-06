Zion Foster murder trial begins • VP Harris visiting Detroit • Suspect wanted after weekend triple shooting

A shooter is wanted after killing two people Sunday in Southwest Detroit.

According to police, an older Dodge Durango and newer model gray Durango were parked outside of a home in the 3800 block of 33rd, near Michigan Avenue, around 2 p.m. when a man got out of the gray Durango. He started shooting outside of the home before going inside the house and firing more rounds.

Two women were struck and killed, while a man who was shot is in critical condition.

Police say they believe the shooter and suspects knew each other, but beyond that, they don't have details.

"It appears they knew each other, so that's going to give us a little bit, but other than that, this is what we have at this point," said DPD Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Trial begins in Zion Foster murder

Jury selection begins Monday for Jaylin Brazier, a man accused of murdering his cousin in 2022.

Brazier is currently on probation for lying to police. While serving that sentence, he was charged with murder stemming from Zion Foster's death.

Brazier, 25, told police that he was with Foster when they left her home on January 4, 2022. He admits that they were smoking marijuana, adding that she died with him – and that he even dumped her body in a dumpster somewhere in Detroit. But he denies that he killed her.

"I reacted stupidly off of fear and panic like I've never felt before in my life," he said in court during his sentencing for the initial charge of lying to police.

He has never admitted to killing Foster.

Then last summer, he was bound over for trial for Foster's murder – despite police never recovering her remains after months of searching a Macomb County landfill.

VP Harris visiting Michigan

During a visit to Detroit on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce new funding for auto suppliers.

This includes $50 million from the Department of Energy’s Automotive Conversion Grant program to help small and medium-sized suppliers convert from manufacturing parts for internal combustion engine vehicles to manufacturing parts for the EV supply chain, along with $50 million from the Department of Energy’s Industrial Assessments Center Implementation Grants Program to help auto suppliers increase their productivity.

Harris has been traveling around the country promoting Biden-Harris policies during the Economic Opportunity Tour. This will be the second stop in Michigan this year.

Gas prices drop

An average gallon of gas in Michigan is $3.60 per gallon, down 11 cents from this time a week ago. The price is 4 cents more than this time last month and 19 cents more than this time last year.

It equates to an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down about $4 from 2023's highest price last August.

"Michigan motorists are seeing some relief at the pump as the state average drops 11 cents from a week ago," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Tepid demand, increasing supply, and falling oil prices could push pump prices lower."

Daily Forecast

Monday will be pleasant, but storms are coming.

What else we're watching

Israel votes to block Al Jazeera in the country

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government has voted unanimously to shut down the Al Jazeera offices in the country.

The extraordinary move is believed to be the first time Israel has ever shuttered a foreign news outlet, although its government has taken action against individual reporters in the past.

According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the decision goes into effect immediately. It includes closing the channel’s offices in Israel, confiscating broadcast equipment, preventing the broadcast of the channel’s reports and blocking its websites, among other measures, the statement said.

Al Jazeera went off Israel’s main cable provider "Hot" in the hours after the order. However, its website and streaming links across multiple online platforms still operated Sunday.