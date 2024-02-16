Former Troy Fresh Thyme manager charged with stealing $750K from self-checkout

A manager at Fresh Thyme in Troy allegedly used his position to embezzle $750,000 from the store.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Trevor Beaver, 31, of Roseville, was a manager at the grocery store from July 2022 through November 2023. During that time, he is accused of stealing from newly installed self-checkout machines.

Nessel's office said Beaver would schedule himself as the only manager responsible for deposits of daily cash, even on his days off. This is because he was allegedly stealing the cash.

This theft was discovered when a self-checkout audit system was implemented in October 2023. Authorities said an audit discovered discrepancies between the cash sales and deposits, with an approximate loss amount of $900,000. An investigation revealed that approximately $750,000 of the loss was due to theft by Beaver.

Police said that when confronted by management, loss prevention, and the Michigan State Police, Beaver admitted to the thefts. He is charged with one count of embezzlement over $100,000 and using a computer to commit a crime.

"Retail theft doesn’t just impact Michigan businesses, but it hurts consumers when the retailer must raise prices to compensate for lost revenue," Nessel said. "Businesses of all sizes should be enforcing even the most basic mechanisms for loss prevention. All stores that lack similar protections should heed this warning to protect themselves from falling victim next."