Former U-M quarterback Ryan Mallett dies in Florida drowning

Former University of Michigan quarterback Ryan Mallett died Tuesday in a drowning accident in Florida, according to published reports.

Mallett, 35, drowned while swimming. According to reports he died after being rushed to the hospital in Destin, Florida.

After transferring from Michigan to Arkansas in 2008, he was drafted in the NFL in 2011. Mallett was currently the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas after retiring as a player.

The big 6-foot, 7-inch quarterback was a highly touted recruit from Texarkana High School and backed up Chad Henne. After limited playing time, he transferred after U-M hired Rich Rodriguez to succeed the retiring Lloyd Carr due to a radical change in offensive systems.

After two standout seasons at Arkansas, he was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots.

After playing four games in two seasons he was traded to the Texans, before eventually landing with the Ravens in a bit of a journeyman role seeing limited playing time.

In 2021 he played in The Spring League alternative football league for the Generals.

