Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to conspiring to steal $1.7 million

A former employee with the Wayne County Roads Division pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million.

Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, faces 57-71 months in prison.

Authorities say Gunn, who was a supervisor, worked with another employee, John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit, during the scheme. From January 2019 to August 2021, they are accused of using taxpayer funds to make unauthorized purchases of generators and other power equipment and then sold the items for personal profit.

The vendors would then submit invoices for these items to the county. In order to conceal the scheme to defraud, Gunn allegedly told the vendors to falsify the invoices they submitted to the roads division, and list items the vendors were authorized to sell to the county under their contracts, rather than the generators and power equipment they were unlawfully acquiring at Gunn’s and Gibson’s request.

Employees would then approve and pay each vendor’s invoice with taxpayer funds. After these fraudulent purchases were verified and approved, Gibson allegedly took the equipment, paid Gunn for the items, and resold them.

A review of invoices from Wayne County vendors revealed that between January 16, 2019, and August 3, 2021, Wayne County vendors purchased 596 generators, and a variety of other power equipment including lawnmowers, chainsaws, and backpack blowers. The purchase of these items was not authorized under any vendor contract with Wayne County nor were the items ever provided to or used by Wayne County.

An investigation started in March 2021. Investigators first discovered Gunn's alleged activity through a search warrant. Other investigations led them to Gibson.

Both men were arrested in May 2022.

"Public officials are entrusted to use taxpayer money for its intended purpose, not for their personal benefit. Today, Mr. Gunn is being held accountable for violating that trust," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. "I would like to thank the Michigan Attorney General's Office and the Wayne County Prosecutor, Wayne County Executive, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership on this investigation."