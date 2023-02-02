Former Westland cop not guilty of punching and strangling ex while driving

Sebastian Iavasile, a former police officer in Westland, was found not guilty on all charges of domestic violence that were filed against him after his now ex-girlfriend said he punched and strangled her while they were driving home from a wedding reception.

Iavasile had just recently been hired on with the Westland Police Department in August 2021 when his now ex-girlfriend said he punched and strangled her while he was driving.

Iavasile was arrested twice on Aug. 22, 2021 after the then 24-year-old said he assaulted her several times.

According to a Wayne County Prosecutor's Office press release, Iavasile was accused of punching his girlfriend in the nose in Livonia. He was charged with a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

The cases were held in Wayne County over a two-and-a-half day period before it went to the jury in early January. On January 12, a day-and-a-half after the jury received the case, they found him not guilty on all charges.

The defense attributed to the verdict to the lack of injuries on the woman following the assault that she had described as vicious, brutal and ongoing.