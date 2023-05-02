Founders Brewing again sued for racial discrimination just before announcing Detroit Taproom closure

Founders Brewing Co. faced another racial discrimination lawsuit just before announcing its Detroit Taproom has closed for good.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery abruptly shuttered Monday, citing the impact Covid closures that it said made it difficult to regain foot traffic.

That announcement came the same day a lawsuit was filed claiming racial discrimination at the taproom.

The suit, brought against Founders by a Black employee who worked there from June 2021 until April 2023, claims that the "environment became so objectively racially hostile that she had no choice but to resign."

This is the second racial discrimination lawsuit filed against Founders because of alleged conduct at the Detroit taproom. In 2019, a former employee sued the company.

The employee behind that lawsuit said he was fired in 2018 after telling his supervisor that he planned to meet with the company's human resources department to discuss the alleged racist work environment.

After that lawsuit became public, Founders closed the Detroit taproom for several months. The company eventually settled with the former employee. When the taproom reopened in 2020, it said it was creating a diversity and inclusion strategy.

According to the new lawsuit, the former employee who worked there until April of this year said she was promoted to a part-time management role with no focus area, while white managers had a focus work area.

While she was a manager, she allegedly was still required to work server shifts and would not receive her managerial pay during those shifts. The lawsuit claims she was the only manager required to work server shifts.

Other instances of alleged racial discrimination were also described in the lawsuit, including someone telling the employee to be careful that her toddler doesn't "steal any money," and her allegedly being told that she hasn't "struggled enough to be black." She also claims that her name would be intentionally mispronounced.

According to the lawsuit, the employee reported the discrimination. She alleges in the suit that her complaints were dismissed or her hours were cut.

Eventually, she resigned. The lawsuit says that a white manager also resigned because they did not want to "be part of the ongoing discrimination she was being subjected to."

FOX 2 has reached out to Founders for a statement.