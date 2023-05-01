Founders closes Detroit Taproom permanently, citing impact of pandemic shutdown

article

Founders Detroit Taproom announced it is permanently closing after six years.

According to a post on its Facebook page, it cited lingering effects of the forced Covid closures during the pandemic impacting its business.

"Unfortunately, our Detroit location has not been immune to the struggle to regain foot traffic after temporary Covid closures that have impacted restaurants and bars across the nation," it said. "We are working diligently to find new positions within the company for the employees impacted by this closure."

The popular location on Charlotte Street between Cass and 2nd Avenue which first opened in 2017, was closed last weekend prior to the announcement citing "unforseen technical issues."

The statement ended with a thank you to patrons.

Founders which is based in Grand Rapids, still has its original taproom location open there.

The entire statement is below:

"It is with great sadness that we announce that the Founders Detroit Taproom will be permanently closing its doors today.

Unfortunately, our Detroit location has not been immune to the struggle to regain foot traffic after temporary Covid closures that have impacted restaurants and bars across the nation. We are working diligently to find new positions within the company for the employees impacted by this closure.

We would like to thank all our loyal customers, Mug Clubbers, and friends for your support and business over the years. It has been a great pleasure to serve you."



