Four arrested in suspected human trafficking bust; drugs and guns seized

article

One day after Michigan State Police announced a large-scale suspected human trafficking bust involving 18 people, four men were arrested for sex trafficking and drug sales.

Six victims were interviewed, with one needing medical assistance. Twelve others were also detained and interviewed - afterward the four suspects were arrested. Eight other people were released. The investigation will be going to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review for charges.

Items seized during the investigation included cocaine, cell phones and ammunition. Investigators also found a 105mm projectile.

"The MSP bomb squad was contacted and determined the projectile was inert and was "secured for destruction," said the Second District in a post.

Monday night state police first announced 18 people detained in the operation.

While investigating a stolen vehicle report in the Charter Township of Royal Oak last week, Metro North Post troopers "noticed something wasn't quite right," MSP Second District took to X Monday night. "During the interviews, troopers discovered evidence of a possible human trafficking operation."

MSP worked with the Second District Special Investigation Traffic Abduction Group (TAG) to launch an investigation.

"After several days of surveillance and investigation, TAG identified three houses in Detroit where possible victims of human trafficking were being kept," according to police.

At least one of the houses is located on Hartwell St. near Vassar Dr.

Photo from MSP 2nd District on X

The Michigan Emergency Support Team, the MSP Surveillance Team and TAG detectives executed three separate search warrants and apprehended 18 people on Monday.

"As with most crimes that happen in our community, we depend on the public to be our eyes and ears." said 1st Lt Mike Shaw. If you know of or have information of human trafficking, please reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888."



