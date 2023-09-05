Four dead in Lenawee County crash on Labor Day

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that killed four people on Labor Day in Lenawee County

MSP said it was called to a violent crash between a Ford F-150 and F-250 on Britton Highway around 10:30 Monday morning when police received an alert from one of the vehicle's on-board notification system.

According to police, the F-150 was going south on Britton Highway when the F-250, going east on Milwaukee Road, hit the pickup truck. The driver and two passengers in the F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The F-250 driver was hospitalized in Ann Arbor with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

No other details about the four people were released.

