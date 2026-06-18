Four juveniles arrested, motorist dead after truck flees Warren police
(FOX 2) - Four juveniles are in custody and an innocent driver is dead following a deadly crash following a police chase in Warren early Thursday morning.
The victim was killed after the fleeing suspects struck the motorist while driving away from Warren police just after 2 a.m.
What we know:
A pickup truck full of juveniles wearing ski masks was traveling through neighborhoods in Warren when police on a routine patrol attempted to a traffic stop.
Officers observed the occupants of the Dodge Ram wearing ski masks in the area of Fairfield and Georgiana Streets and tried to pull them over. Instead, the suspects drove away.
After fleeing police, they ignored a red light at the intersection of 8 Mile and Schoenherr when they struck an uninvolved vehicle traveling westbound.
All five of the occupants in the offending vehicle fled on foot. Police apprehended four of the individuals.
The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. They have been identified as a 48-year-old Detroit resident.
Dig deeper:
Warren police say the juveniles had been responsible for at least 15 vehicle-related crimes, including thefts and attempted thefts over the past two days.
The Source: A news release from Warren police.