Four juveniles arrested, motorist dead after truck flees Warren police

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The Brief Four juveniles are in custody and a 48-year-old motorist is dead after a pickup truck fled police early Friday morning. Warren police were conducting routine patrol when they observed a pickup truck full of people wearing ski masks driving through neighborhoods. The truck ignored police and instead drove away before running a red light at Schoenherr and 8 Mile.



Four juveniles are in custody and an innocent driver is dead following a deadly crash following a police chase in Warren early Thursday morning.

The victim was killed after the fleeing suspects struck the motorist while driving away from Warren police just after 2 a.m.

What we know:

A pickup truck full of juveniles wearing ski masks was traveling through neighborhoods in Warren when police on a routine patrol attempted to a traffic stop.

Officers observed the occupants of the Dodge Ram wearing ski masks in the area of Fairfield and Georgiana Streets and tried to pull them over. Instead, the suspects drove away.

After fleeing police, they ignored a red light at the intersection of 8 Mile and Schoenherr when they struck an uninvolved vehicle traveling westbound.

All five of the occupants in the offending vehicle fled on foot. Police apprehended four of the individuals.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. They have been identified as a 48-year-old Detroit resident.

Dig deeper:

Warren police say the juveniles had been responsible for at least 15 vehicle-related crimes, including thefts and attempted thefts over the past two days.