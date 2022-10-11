Four kids arrested trying to steal Kia, connected to string of Eastpointe car thefts

The Eastpointe Police Department said it arrested four juveniles trying to break into a 2016 Kia on Monday and say they may be responsible for a string of car thefts in the area.

On Monday, Eastpointe officers arrived to a call of destruction of property at a home close to Gratiot and Toepfer Drive. When they arrived, they reported seeing four kids trying to break into a 2016 Kia Sedona.

All four were arrested and police said they also recovered a stolen 2021 Kia Seltos that the juveniles drove to the scene. According to Eastpointe Police, they are believed to be responsible for several car thefts in the area.

Kias have been the target of many car thieves in the country, due in large part to the ease of being able to steal the cars with as little as a USB cable.

RELATED: Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts

In July, Detroit reported 150 Kias and Hyundais were stolen. Eastpointe reported at least 15 in the same time period.

Drivers are urged to keep their car doors locked and park in the garage if possible. Also, get a steering wheel lock if possible and don't leave valuables inside.