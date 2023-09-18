Four teens arrested in shooting that paralyzed victim near Macomb Community College, Warren Woods Tower

Police sources in Warren say four teenagers are in custody for a shooting last Thursday that sent a high school and community college into lockdown and ended with the victim paralyzed with the neck down.

FOX 2 has learned two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds were arrested at Warren Woods Tower High School on Monday, just four days after the shooting that sent the same school and Macomb Community College into lockdown. According to sources, all four are students at the school.

Police are still searching for another suspect but no details about that person were available.

The shooting took place Thursday afternoon, and sent both Warren Woods Tower High School and Macomb County Community College into lockdown for several hours. It was eventually lifted around 5:40 p.m.

The victim was shot in the neck Martin and Bunert Road and sources say that person is paralyzed from the neck down.

According to our sources, the four teens are now facing conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted murder charges.