Warren police look for shooting suspects causing lockdowns at Warren Woods Tower, Macomb Community College

An ongoing police situation caused lockdowns at both Warren Woods Tower High School and Macomb County Community College Thursday afternoon.

Sometime around 3:30 p.m. one person was shot in the neck in the area of Martin and Bunert Road and was taken to a hospital. That victim is listed in serious condition.

Police are searching for two suspects using canine tracking dogs and drones in the area.

Both schools neighbor each other along Martin Road just south of 12 Mile. Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Tower's school day ended at 2:30 p.m. but residual students and personnel likely remain inside.

