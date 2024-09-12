FrankenFest, Brews, Brats, and Bands, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Looking for live entertainment and other fun this weekend? Here's what's going on:

FrankenFest

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne in Detroit

Calling all haunt aficionados - head to Detroit this weekend for paranormal experts, vendors, and live entertainment, including a master illusionist and a monster drag show.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Clawson Record and CD Show

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Knights Of Columbus in Clawson

Get your hands on records and CDs this weekend at this music-centric event.

Entry is $3, cash only.

Learn more.

Detroit University District Home Tour

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University District

Take a look inside unique Detroit homes during this tour showcasing decor and architecture.

Tickets are $30. Learn more and get tickets.

Brews, Brats, and Bands

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Heritage Park in Canton

Choose from more than 75 craft beers and ciders, eat chili and brats, enjoy live entertainment, and more while helping the Village Arts Factory.

A $45 ticket gets you seven beer samples, two classic or vegetarian brats, chili cook-off tastings, pretzel necklace, and a commemorative beer tasting mug. Designated driver tickets are $15.

Get tickets here.

Book Swap Brunch

Sunday, Sept. 15

Detroit Fleat in Ferndale

How about brunch and books? Head to Detroit Fleat in Ferndale to share books with other readers. Bring some books to swap and find some others there, including new ones from Love & Other Books.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ferndale Library.

Learn more.