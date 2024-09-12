FrankenFest, Brews, Brats, and Bands, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Looking for live entertainment and other fun this weekend? Here's what's going on:
FrankenFest
- Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fort Wayne in Detroit
Calling all haunt aficionados - head to Detroit this weekend for paranormal experts, vendors, and live entertainment, including a master illusionist and a monster drag show.
Entry is free.
Clawson Record and CD Show
- Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Knights Of Columbus in Clawson
Get your hands on records and CDs this weekend at this music-centric event.
Entry is $3, cash only.
Detroit University District Home Tour
- Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- University District
Take a look inside unique Detroit homes during this tour showcasing decor and architecture.
Tickets are $30. Learn more and get tickets.
Brews, Brats, and Bands
- Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
- Heritage Park in Canton
Choose from more than 75 craft beers and ciders, eat chili and brats, enjoy live entertainment, and more while helping the Village Arts Factory.
A $45 ticket gets you seven beer samples, two classic or vegetarian brats, chili cook-off tastings, pretzel necklace, and a commemorative beer tasting mug. Designated driver tickets are $15.
Book Swap Brunch
- Sunday, Sept. 15
- Detroit Fleat in Ferndale
How about brunch and books? Head to Detroit Fleat in Ferndale to share books with other readers. Bring some books to swap and find some others there, including new ones from Love & Other Books.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ferndale Library.