Fraser man convicted by jury of drowning 6-year-old special needs boy in bathtub

A 22-year-old Fraser man was convicted by a jury of drowning a 6-year-old special needs boy on Friday.

Hunter Locke-Hughes was found guilty of holding his girlfriend's son underwater while giving him a bath inside a Clinton Township condominium in Dec. of 2021.

Locke-Hughes was convicted after a nine-day jury trial on first-degree child abuse - a life felony - and involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13.

The victim, Terrance Adams, was partially blind, and had a heart defect, according to his father who spoke to FOX 2 in April, 2022.

"Our commitment to protecting the innocent and seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society remains unwavering. I hope the family can find closure with this guilty verdict," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Terrance's father, Gary Adams, told FOX 2 at the time that he wanted justice for him.

"Terry was my best friend so every day gets harder and harder," he said. "Be careful who you let watch your kids."




